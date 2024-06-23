Hammad Azhar intervenes in PTI Multan leadership conflict

MULTAN: In a recent development within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Punjab Chapter President Hammad Azhar has suspended the appointment of the Multan District President as decreed by the party’s South Punjab President, Aon Bappi.

This action has reinstated Khalid Javed Warraich to his former position as the Multan District President.

To address and resolve the underlying issues contributing to these intra-party differences, Hammad Azhar has established a committee.

This committee will be led by National Assembly members Amir Dogar, Zain Qureshi, and Barrister Taimur, who will collectively work towards mediating and rectifying the discord within the party ranks.