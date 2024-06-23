Lahore tightens traffic enforcement with new e-challan initiative

LAHORE: Lahore has implemented an electronic challan (e-challan) system to crack down on lane, stop line, and zebra crossing violations, with fines now being sent directly to the homes of offenders.

This move comes as a response to the staggering 73,000 such violations captured by Safe City cameras in just one day.

Chief Traffic Police Officer (CTO) of Lahore, Amara Athar, highlighted the importance of adhering to lane discipline for maintaining orderly traffic flow.

She announced that road markings and lane lines are undergoing improvements to facilitate this, and emphasized that motorcyclists should use the far left lane specifically.

Further tightening of lane discipline enforcement will be applied particularly on model roads in Lahore, according to CTO Athar. Data from Saturday’s traffic monitoring revealed significant violations: 15,281 deliberate traffic signal offenses, 12,000 instances of overspeeding, and 3,000 one-way traffic violations. Moreover, over 41,000 incidents involved lane and stop line indiscipline.

According to reports, in the current year alone, Lahore has issued e-challans to 700,000 vehicles for failing to adhere to lane disciplines.