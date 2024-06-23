Tragic end for tortured donkey in Karachi shelter home

KARACHI: A donkey that had been severely tortured in Hyderabad succumbed to its injuries in a Karachi shelter home.

The animal, which had suffered broken legs due to its owner’s abuse, was transported to Karachi in hopes of receiving treatment that could save its life. Unfortunately, the donkey did not survive, and its death was publicised by an NGO on social media.

The abuse incident occurred when the owner, in a fit of anger, inflicted such severe injuries on the donkey that both of its legs were broken. This tragic event highlights a disturbing pattern of animal cruelty in Hyderabad, the second-largest city of Sindh.

In a separate but similarly harrowing incident in Seri village, another donkey was brutalized by its owner following a dispute with another donkey cart driver. The owner, identified as Mir Rind, was arrested and has since been jailed by court order.

This recent string of cruelty cases includes another shocking episode where the leg of a camel was severed by influential individuals in the Sanghar area.

Initially, local police hesitated to act against the perpetrators, filing charges against unidentified persons instead. However, following intervention from Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, the police registered a proper case and detained five suspects allegedly involved in this act of violence.