IED attack in Kurram claims lives of five Pak Army soldiers

An improvised explosive device (IED) attack in Kurram District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resulted in the deaths of five Pakistan Army soldiers on Friday, as confirmed by the military’s media wing, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The explosion targeted a security forces vehicle near Sadda area, claiming the lives of Havildar Aqeel Ahmed, 33, from Okara; Lance Naik Muhammad Tafeer, 30, from Poonch; Sepoy Anosh Rufun, 24, from Attock; Sepoy Muhammad Azam Khan, 26, from Haripur; and Sepoy Haroon William, 29, from Islamabad.

The ISPR declared that efforts to sanitize the area and eradicate terrorist threats were underway, vowing justice against those behind the attack.

In response, President Asif Ali Zardari and other officials strongly condemned the attack and praised the commitment and sacrifices of the fallen soldiers. President Zardari reaffirmed the nation’s resolve to continue anti-terrorism operations.

Similarly, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq honored the soldiers’ bravery and dedicated service.

This tragic event follows recent increases in terrorist activity in Pakistan, particularly in KP and Balochistan. The Centre for Research and Security Studies noted in its latest security report that 2023 witnessed a surge in violence, marking a six-year peak in fatalities and injuries due to terrorism and counter-terror measures.