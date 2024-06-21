Pak-China friendship indispensable for peace, uplift of region and beyond: PM

Says it’s matter of great satisfaction there is a complete political consensus in both countries on CPEC

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that the Pakistan-China friendship was indispensable for peace and development of both the countries as well as the region and beyond.

Emphasizing on historic and unique significance of bilateral relations between the two countries, the prime minister reaffirmed that the Pakistan-China friendship was time-tested and enduring.

PM Shehbaz was talking to Minister of International Department of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC) Liu Jianchao who along with a delegation called on him at the PM House.

While welcoming the Chinese dignitary and members of his delegation to Pakistan, the prime minister congratulated him as well as political leaders of Pakistan on the successful organization of Pakistan-China Political Parties Forum and the 3rd round of Joint Consultative Mechanism (JCM) of Political Parties on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said it was a matter of great satisfaction that there was complete political consensus in both countries on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Reflecting on his recent visit to China where he held fruitful and productive meetings with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, the prime minister commended the vision of the Chinese leadership for the continued growth of Pakistan-China strategic relations and the shared desire of both countries to work together to ensure success of the CPEC and its upgradation to the next phase.

He underlined that early completion and implementation of all ongoing and new CPEC projects would contribute significantly towards Pakistan’s economic growth and inclusive development.

Appreciating the role of IDCPC in the deepening of bilateral ties, he stressed the importance of enhanced exchanges between the political parties of two countries for experience-sharing, capacity building and people-centered governance.

He lauded the CPC for its full support to strengthening of China’s iron-clad brotherhood with Pakistan.

Liu Jianchao, in his remarks, stressed that Pakistan and China were iron brothers, strategic partners and most-trusted friends.

He further emphasized that China accorded a special place to Pakistan in its foreign policy and would continue to support Pakistan’s economic development and jointly work for the upgraded version of CPEC.

The prime minister hosted a banquet in honour of Liu Jianchao and the accompanying Chinese delegation which was also attended by representatives of major political parties.

‘Economic growth directly linked with fast sustainable upsurge in exports’

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said the country’s economic growth was directly linked with the fast sustainable growth of exports.

He was talking to a delegation of exporters, which called on him here at the PM House.

The prime minister said the exporters being the back bone of national economy, were extremely important for the government as they were playing a key role in the country’s development.

The country’s economy would attain sustainable growth when the export sector showed fast growth, he added. PM Shehbaz said the government was providing all possible facilities to promote the non-traditional exports.

He expressed the government’s resolve to take all the decisions in the larger interest of the people and the country.

The government, he said, was taking measures to boost the export to GDP ratio. The payment of sales tax refund to the traders and industrialists was also being ensured timely, he added.

The prime minister warned the relevant authorities that no laxity would be tolerated in that regard.

He directed the federal ministers to make consultation with the delegation to ensure resolution of all their issues.