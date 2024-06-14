MC admin vows best cleanliness on Eidul Azha

MAILSI: All sanitary workers and requisite machinery have been put on alert to ensure best cleanliness and timely disposal of offal and remains of the sacrificial animals during Eidul Azha.

Assistant Commissioner Mailsi Chaudhry Tariq Mehamood Dhariwal stated while talking to journalists during a visit to Mailsi Press Club.

Highlighting the cleanliness arrangements for Eidul Azha, the AC informed that employees of the Municipal Committee had been assigned to keep the city clean on the auspicious occasion.

He urged the people to support the administration in timely disposal of offal and remains of the sacrificial animals. Warning against negligence, the AC said that leave of all staffer had been cancelled for effective implementation of cleanliness plan.

AC Dhariwal assured that instructions had been issued to all officers for completion of all incomplete projects in Mailsi City, saying work on the ground had also started in this regard.

“Practical steps will be taken by taking the stakeholders into confidence”, he emphasized, adding that despite lack of resources, the municipal committee management was trying to improve the services.

While speaking about the law and order in Mailsi, DSP Rana Nadeem Iqbal said it was the top priority and CTV cameras will be installed in the city for crime eradication. He said that drug dealers are the scourge of the society and the public and representatives of civil society should cooperate with the police to eliminate them, while drug addicts should also be given treatment to make them useful citizens.

Mailsi Press Club President Azizullah Shah Tahir and General Secretary Syed Naveedul Hassan Qutbi took the guests to different sections of the Press Club building and apprised them of the problems being faced by the journalists.

The Mailsi DSP and a large number of journalists were present on the occasion.