WATCH: Finance Minister faces tough questions from journalists during post-budget presser

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb faced some tough questions from journalists during the Q & A session following the post-budget conference.

Journalists stated that salaries in the private sector do not increase, yet heavy taxes have been imposed on private sector employees.

One journalist asked Finance Minister why there had been no investigation called against the politicians, generals and bureaucrats mentioned in the Dubai property leaks.

He questioned the increase in taxes on salaried class while bureaucracy was receiving salary hikes.

