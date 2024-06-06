Opinion

A silly act

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0

Recently, we had to suffer injuries while travelling in a Metro Bus in Islamabad. When we reached close to our destination, my friend and I stood up to gather our luggage. As we were still busy in getting hold of the stuff, the driver abruptly opened the main door though there was no station in sight. This left my arm badly scratched and my friend’s foot injured. Later, we came to know that the driver had opened the door mistakenly to pick one of his staff members standing on the road. This information only added to our frustration. It was really an irresponsible act on the part of the driver and could have caused even casualties.
MARIA ZULFIQAR AWAN
ISLAMABAD

