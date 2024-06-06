It is a long known foreign agenda to pitch the people of Pakistan against its armed forces. A sane person can never dare to stand against one’s own military. Those who attempted to do so on May 9 were out to create a division within society and portray the armed forces as enemies of their own people. This was unacceptable, and there was a need to unmask the faces behind such unforgiveable and unfortunate incident. Our people need better living standards, clean drinking water, more employment opportunities, less gender bias, modern health facilities, and freedom from foreign debt. What we do not need is chaos.

SHAHZAD LODHI

RAWALPINDI