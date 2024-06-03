Suffering candidates

Almost seven months ago, the provincial government in Sindh initiated a recruitment process to fill the vacant seats of primary school teacher (PST) and junior elementary school teacher (JEST). Unfortunately, the candidates who passed the test have not received appointment letters after all these months. As such, despite paying numerous visits to the relevant offices, the fate of the successful candidates remains unclear. The department concerned should issue appointment orders without any delay.

KHALID MEHMOOD BHATTI

DADU