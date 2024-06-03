Opinion

Social media education

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0

Social media plays an effective role in our lives. But it has also created multiple problems for the people, such as fake news, harassment, data theft and financial scams. All these issues arise due to lack of awareness among the users. To ensure safe use of social media, it is vital to include a specific course in high schools and colleges to promote social media awareness and education for students’ better understanding. Youngsters must know how to deal with bullies, blackmailers, impersonators and scammers on social media.

FARHAN SAID

PESHAWAR

Previous article
Safeguarding children
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected].

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Highlighting historic decrease in inflation, Tarar reaffirms govt’s commitment to revive...

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Monday termed a historic and record decrease in inflation a positive indicator for the...

Senate committees formation stalled by disagreement

China open to dialogue to resolve trade frictions with EU: Wang Wentao

China says it supports all peaceful efforts to solve Ukraine crisis

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.