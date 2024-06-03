Social media education

Social media plays an effective role in our lives. But it has also created multiple problems for the people, such as fake news, harassment, data theft and financial scams. All these issues arise due to lack of awareness among the users. To ensure safe use of social media, it is vital to include a specific course in high schools and colleges to promote social media awareness and education for students’ better understanding. Youngsters must know how to deal with bullies, blackmailers, impersonators and scammers on social media.

FARHAN SAID

PESHAWAR