OIC launches ‘flash assistance appeal’ for Afghanistan’s flood victims

ANKARA: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) launched a “flash assistance appeal” Saturday for victims of flash floods that have struck northern Afghanistan.

“The OIC appeals, as a matter of urgency, to all its Member States and other countries across the world as well as relief organisations to promptly channel life-saving assistance to help Afghan people impacted by the ongoing floods,” it said.

Heavy seasonal rainfall Friday triggered severe flooding, affecting hundreds of families and causing extensive damage to infrastructure, property and farmland.

The human toll is significant and expected to rise, OIC wrote on X, citing local reports.

The devastating flash floods come months after deadly earthquakes rocked several provinces across Afghanistan.

With increasing numbers of vulnerable families and children in desperate need of support, the OIC stressed the importance of prompt action in the coming days and weeks to help victims survive and recover from the disaster.