No compromise on security of Chinese workers, PM assures SEG chief

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday assured that the government of Pakistan will make no compromise on the security of the Chinese workers in the country.

Speaking during a meeting with a delegation of Shanghai Electric Group (SEG) led by Chairman Wu Lei here on Wednesday, he said that the government would ensure all possible facilitation of the Chinese investors to further expand the ongoing projects.

Premier Shehbaz Sharif urged the Chinese firms to switch the power plants from imported to the local coal and increase their investment in the coal mining sector.

The prime minister was briefed about the projects being executed by the Shanghai Electric Group during the meeting.

Citing cordial and time-tested ties with China, Prime Minister Shehbaz said that Pakistan desired to further promote its friendly ties and strengthen economic partnership with the country.

The Shanghai Electric Group was currently working on Thar Coal mine development and a 1320MW coal power project.

It was told that Shanghai Electric Group was one of the biggest firms engaged under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor in Pakistan. The Thar Coal projects executed by the Group were annually saving around $400 million.

The meeting was attended by Chairman of Thar Coal Block 1 Power Generation Company Meng Donghai, Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Khan Cheema, Energy Minister Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, Petroleum Minister Dr Musaddik Malik, Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission Muhammad Jahanzeb and relevant senior officers.

All-put measures for development, prosperity of Balochistan

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reiterated that the government is committed for development and prosperity of Balochistan province and taking all measures for the purpose.

Stressing maximum utilization of the natural resources for development of the province, he said that the federal government was taking all possible steps in this connection.

These views were expressed by the prime minister during a meeting with Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti who called on him here on Wednesday, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Different matters pertaining to the province came under discussion during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Foreign Affair Ishaq Dar, Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Naqvi, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal and Jaffar Khan Mandokhel, a PML-N leader.

Premier Shehbaz Sharif expressing his deep grief over the recent rain related losses assured that the federal government was supporting the provincial government in the rehabilitation of the affected people.

He maintained that the federal government would also provide all-out support to the provincial government in the promotion of education, adding that the network of Danish Schools was being expanded to the province.