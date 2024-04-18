Maryam Nawaz orders display of price reduction banners outside every bakery in Punjab

LAHORE: In a move to ensure transparency and affordability, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has instructed that banners highlighting reduced bread prices be displayed outside every bakery, or ‘Tandur’, across the province.

The Chief Minister has given the green light to the design and content of these banners, emphasizing the need for clarity on both prices and weights of bread products.

By tomorrow, each bakery will be required to showcase a banner featuring the new rates prominently. These banners will not only display the prices and weights but will also include a complaint hotline for each district, along with the name of the respective Deputy Commissioner.

Maintaining uniformity, Nawaz has mandated that the banner colors, the provincial government logo, her picture, and the approved text remain unchanged. Additionally, at least three non-shops in every tehsil of the district are to comply with these directives.

To ensure compliance and accountability, pictures of these banners from across Punjab are to be sent to the Chief Minister’s House. The aim is to have these banners displayed and photographed across the province by tomorrow evening.