Pakistani National Food Security & Research invites Beijing NGO for agri coop

BEIJING: A delegation from Beijing Jingwa Agricultural Science and Technology Innovation Center was invited to visit Islamabad in April by Pakistan’s National Food Security & Research Division.

Jingwa Center is a private non-profit organization jointly initiated by China Agricultural University, Beijing Academy of Agriculture and Forestry Sciences, Beijing Capital Agribusiness Group, New Hope Group, and Jingdong Group, according to Gwadar Pro.

As an NGO, the Center is willing to leverage its own advantages and act as a bridge and link between the governments, research institutions, and enterprises of the two countries, the delegation noted during the meeting with the Pakistani side.

Jingwa Center will actively establish a long-term working mechanism with the relevant departments of agriculture in Pakistan.

The center will strive to promote exchanges between scientific research institutions, accelerate the transformation of agricultural scientific and technological achievements to benefit the industrial development of both countries.

Additionally, it will work towards promoting entrepreneurial exchanges, enhancing economic and trade interactions, and boosting industrial development momentum, according to leader of the delegation.