SC orders handover of 14-year-old married girl to her parents

ISLAMABAD: Pronouncing a decision in the case of abduction and marriage of an underage girl, the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday ordered that a 14-year-old girl and her two kids be handed over to her parents until investigation in the case was complete.

A two-member bench of the SC, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial, ordered Khanewal police to complete investigation in the case in one month and also ordered medical examination of the child in order to ascertain her real age.

The apex court also ordered Mehwish’s, the girl, husband to stop teasing his wife and cooperate with the police in the investigation.

In his petition, girl’s father had said that his daughter was 12 years old when the suspect kidnapped her and then married her.

CJP Bandial remarked that the girl’s age was by no means ripe for marriage, while Justice Ayesha Malik expressed her indignation over her early marriage. “Her husband could even be sent to jail for marrying an underage girl,” she said, and asked the police about the inquiry conducted in the case so far.

She expressed surprise that how on earth could police close an inquiry merely on the basis of a statement given by a child.

The CJP remarked that the girl was innocent and did not have the capacity to understand things. “I am at a loss to understand what would be the future of her two daughters,” he said, and asked her husband, could there be a rapprochement between him and his wife’s parents?

He replied that his wife’s parents wanted to tie the knot of their son with his sister in return for reconciliation.

The chief justice replied that it appeared as if the girl’s father was looking for revenge.

He then asked the child to come up to the rostrum.

Justice Ayesha asked her with whom she wanted to go. “I want to go to my parent’s home,” she replied.

The court adjourned hearing of the case for one month.