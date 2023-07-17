IHC grants bail to former speaker Qaiser in corruption probe

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has provided protective bail to Asad Qaiser, a senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and former speaker of the National Assembly, in a graft complaint registered against him in Swabi.

Qaiser, accompanied by his lawyer, appeared before Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri of the IHC to seek protective bail. The single bench of the IHC granted bail to him on a surety bond of Rs50,000 and instructed him to appear before the relevant court.

The anti-corruption bureau has filed charges against several PTI leaders, including Asad Qaiser, for allegedly making illegal appointments in the Education Department during the party’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The FIR names former provincial education minister Shahram Khan Tarakai, former advisor to the chief minister on industry Abdul Karim, then lawmakers Aqibullah Khan (brother of Asad Qaiser) and Rangraiz Khan, as well as officials of the district Education Department.

According to the FIR, reliable sources within the Education Department provided information that illegal recruitments were made in the Swabi Education Department during the previous PTI governments. These actions allegedly deprived deserving educated youth of their rights.