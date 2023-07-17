Islamabad police revamps security division, establishes judicial protection unit

ISLAMABAD: The security division of Islamabad police has undergone a comprehensive revamp, accompanied by the establishment of the first-ever Judicial Protection Unit, aimed at strengthening the security of judges.

Led by the head of Islamabad police, Akbar Nasir Khan, these initiatives seek to fortify the security of judges’ offices, court premises, and residences.

The decision to revamp the security division and establish the Judicial Protection Unit was made in response to the growing need for enhanced security measures.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued special directives, reflecting the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety of judicial authorities. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan played a key role in driving these efforts, according to the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan.

Under the supervision of the SSP Security Division, the newly formed Judicial Protection Unit will operate in close coordination with the security division.

To augment surveillance capabilities, a standard operating procedure (SOP) has been implemented, and over 500 high-tech security cameras have been installed on court premises. These cameras are integrated with the advanced surveillance system of the Safe City Islamabad project, enabling real-time monitoring.

Recognizing the significance of adequate personnel, the Ministry of Interior has received a request for the recruitment of 550 individuals to further strengthen security for residences and courts.

Once the necessary financial resources are allocated, it is expected that the unit’s performance will see significant improvement.

Previously, the Islamabad police established various specialized units to address specific security concerns in the federal capital. These include the Diplomatic Protection Unit (DPU), responsible for safeguarding foreign diplomats and delegations, the Special Protection Unit (SPU), ensuring the safety of Chinese nationals and other foreigners, the VVIP Protection Unit, focused on comprehensive security measures for high-profile national leaders, and the High-Security Zone Protection Unit, tasked with protecting members of the parliament and other officials.

Khan stressed that the restructuring of the Security Division aims to enhance the safety of foreign embassies and diplomats, protect national dignitaries, and secure important offices. This step signifies a crucial milestone in Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to enhance security and uphold the rule of law.