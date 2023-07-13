On Martyrs’ Day, Alvi urges peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has called on the international community, particularly international rights organisations and the United Nations’ human rights machinery, to acknowledge the severe human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a press statement issued by the presidency, he appealed to these global bodies to ensure a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UNSC resolutions and the aspirations of the people of Kashmir.

On the occasion of the 92nd Martyrs’ Day observed on July 13, the president paid rich tribute to the 22 people from Kashmir who sacrificed their lives in 1931 while facing indiscriminate firing by the forces of Maharaja Hari Singh.

Alvi reiterated the nation’s respect for the sacrifices of the heroes of 1931 and all innocent Kashmiris who lost their lives in their just struggle.

He once again urged India to immediately cease repression in the region, put an end to human rights violations, release political prisoners, lift the military siege, refrain from altering the demographic structure of the occupied territory, and allow the Kashmiri people to exercise their legitimate right to self-determination.

The president expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people on this solemn day, as they continue to resist India’s illegal occupation. He highlighted that the Indian occupation forces, consisting of over 900,000 personnel, continue to oppress the Kashmiri people and maintain an unjust occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

Alvi emphasized that India’s illegal and unilateral actions on August 5, 2019, were an attempt to undermine the distinct identity of the Kashmiri people and reduce them to a minority in their own land.

He also denounced India’s decision to cancel the regional public holiday on Martyrs’ Day, which had been observed annually since 1948, as well as the discontinuation of the traditional Guard of Honor ceremony at the Martyrs’ Cemetery, where many of those killed in the freedom movement are buried, which deeply hurt the sentiments of the Kashmiris.