Bailable arrest warrants for Imran, aides in vandalism cases

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad has issued bailable arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders in three separate cases related to vandalism outside the judicial complex during his court appearance.

During the hearing presided over by ATC Judge Abul Hasnat, the lawyer representing the PTI chairman filed an exemption plea, citing his necessary appearance in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

However, Judge ATC Abul Hasnat emphasized the significance of Khan’s presence in the ongoing proceedings, stating that he would be required to appear before the court.

Consequently, bailable warrants were issued for Imran Khan, as well as prominent PTI leaders Farrukh Habib, Shibli Faraz, and Hassan Niazi, in connection with the case.

The court has directed all the accused, including Khan, to personally appear on July 19 to address the charges leveled against them. Furthermore, the hearing of the case has been adjourned until July 19.

It is important to note that two cases were registered at Ramna police station and one at Golra police station, alleging the deposed premier and other stalwarts led mobs that incited people to harm and vandalise public property inside the complex.

