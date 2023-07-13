NATIONAL

Nine soldiers among 15 dead in attack on Balochistan garrison

By Anadolu Agency
A policeman (R) and army soldiers (L) stand guard along a road in Bannu on December 21, 2022, a day after the seize of a Pakistan police station ended. - All 33 suspected militant prisoners who seized a Pakistan police station over the weekend were killed and their hostages freed in a clearance operation by special forces on December 20, 2022, the defence minister said. (Photo by Karim ULLAH / AFP) (Photo by KARIM ULLAH/AFP via Getty Images)

QUETTA: The death toll from a militant attack on a garrison in Balochistan near the Afghanistan border rose to 15, including nine soldiers, on Wednesday, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), five injured soldiers died as a result of their wounds, bringing the total number of troops killed to nine.

Five militants were also killed during the attack, which occurred after a group of heavily armed militants stormed the garrison in the southwestern province.

Zhob Deputy Commissioner Azeem Kakar said that a civilian woman was also killed when she was caught in the crossfire. Another five civilians were also injured, he added.

Five militants launched a “dastardly” attack on the garrison in the Zhob district, which borders neighbouring Afghanistan, in the early hours of Wednesday, the military had said.

“Initial attempt of terrorists to sneak into the facility was checked by soldiers on duty,” it added.

In the ensuing heavy exchange of fire, the militants have been contained into a small area at the boundary and at least three “heavily-armed” terrorists have been killed so far, the statement further said.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

The anti-militant operation has concluded, the statement said.

