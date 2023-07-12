NATIONAL

ATC allows more time for Rashid’s bail plea hearing

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore has approved a time extension for all parties involved in the bail request of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid, who is facing charges in three cases, including an arson case.

During a hearing presided over by counter-terrorism judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar on Wednesday, the decision was announced. Rashid’s lawyer requested additional time to adequately prepare their case, which was taken into consideration by the court.

As a result, the court directed the legal representatives of all stakeholders to present their arguments by August 7, allowing sufficient time for necessary preparations to be completed.

In a previous development, the ATC had rejected her post-arrest bail plea.

The case against Rashid relates to the “coordinated attacks” on military installations that occurred following the unlawful arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan on May 9.

