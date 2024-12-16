Entertainment

Kim Kardashian makes shocking confession about family’s Christmas plans

By Agencies

Kim Kardashian has recently shocked fans by announcing that this year’s holiday celebrations will be significantly scaled down.

In a conversation with Vogue magazine at the inauguration of her new Skims store in New York City on Thursday, the 44-year-old makeup mogul shared that the upcoming holiday festivities will be more limited for unspecified reasons.

Kim stated, “We’re doing a low-key Christmas Eve party this year just because we have a lot of construction going on.”

“We’re doing a family intimate one that I’m excited about – still dressing up to the nines because that’s what we do,” the businesswoman added.

Reportedly, last year Kim hosted a star-studded Christmas Eve party at her home, which featured several well-known Hollywood figures, including Paris Hilton and others.

Speaking about their private celebrations this year, the mother of four said, “We’ve had some legendary Christmas Eve parties and they’re just beginning.”

“Our kids love them and now all their friends want to come, It’s such a fun tradition,” Kim continued.

Kim’s remarks come after she revealed that she broke her foot earlier this month, although she has not disclosed the cause of her injury.

