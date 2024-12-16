Selena Gomez exposes ‘unbreakable’ bond with co-star in new photo

Selena Gomez isn’t shying away from showcasing bond with her Emilia Perez co-star, Zoe Saldana, after reacting to a fan post about their friendship.

The 32-year-old multi-hyphenate star took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, December 15, to offer an inside glimpse into her relationship with Zoe Saldana, who bagged the Best Actress Award for her groundbreaking role in Emilia Perez.

Reposting a fan post on the social media giant, the Love On hitmaker wrote in the caption, “Love being with my dear and one of the most special people I know @zoesaldana. I love you.”

In a photo shared by @selenators.time, the pair are seen raising their hands in a gesture of collaboration as they smile together during a screening in Los Angeles.

The fan account captioned the post, “Selena at an Emilia Perez screening in Los Angeles.

Fans thronged the comments section with heartwarming comments for the duo as they reflected on their performance in the Jacques Audiard directorial.

One fan commented, “I love this movie! It showcased a lot of what goes on in Mexico and it was nice to see Selena acting in something so diverse for her and I was shocked at the seen where the lawyer recognized the guy omg!!! Loved it.”

Another fan chimed in, adding, “I really enjoyed Selena’s performance, she showed me that women can be multifaceted in every area and my favorite part was when she discovers who Emilia Pérez is.”

Emilia Perez has garnered praise from fans worldwide, with the film receiving the prestigious European Film Award for Best Film.