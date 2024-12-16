New ‘unexpected’ lead emerges in Liam Payne death investigation

Liam Payne’s death investigation reaches a conclusion as another witness comes forward with shocking claim.

The former One Direction singer, who plunged to death from the third-floor balcony of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, reportedly consumed substance in his hotel room.

During an exclusive interview on TMZ’s documentary Liam Payne: Who’s to Blame? The worker recounted various instances from the fateful days ahead of Liam’s untimely death.

Speaking to the outlet, Braian Nahuel Paiz shared that he first crossed paths with the former X Factor contestant in the restaurant while they had cocaine together.

The 24-year-old said, “They say I’m a dealer, that I carried drugs, that I sold them. The truth is that no, I didn’t sell them.”

In response to claims of consuming drugs with Liam, Paiz recalled the alleged incident, “There wasn’t even a lot of it but we had some with whiskey.

“I didn’t accept anything, just a drawing he drew which was part of my eyes, nose, mouth.”

Gesturing to his face, he showed where Liam’s sketch had been, “He draws, I draw. I’m studying to do it, so I had drawings.”

He previously opened up to journalist Guillermo Panizza on Argentinian TV, revealing that Payne used an anonymous Instagram account to communicate with him.

In addition, Paiz further explained that the singer also shared some of the new music he was planning to release in the same year.

Liam Payne tragically passed away on October 16, and his death is still under investigation.