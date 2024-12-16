Billie Eilish draws line after ‘dangerous’ on-stage incident

Billie Eilish suffered a major blow as an object hit her face during performance of Barbie’s What Was I Made For?

The two-time Academy Award winner, who performed at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on Friday, December 13, was hit with a bracelet in the midst of her highly-anticipated performance.

In a viral video uploaded on TikTok later in the day, the Ocean Eyes hitmaker could be seen flinching her eyes as she turned her head away from the crowd.

Eilish didn’t hesitate to sing her Oscar-winning track from the highly-acclaimed film soundtrack despite the unexpected hit.

During an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter in July 2023, the 22-year-old singer opened up about getting hit on stage for “literally six years.”

Urging fans not to throw items, Eilish further went on to add, “People just get excited, and it can be dangerous.

“It’s absolutely infuriating when you’re up there. I have mixed feelings about it because when you’re up there, it blows. But you know it’s out of love, and they’re just trying to give you something.

“You’re in a vulnerable position, but I’ve been getting hit with stuff for years.”

On professional front, Eilish began her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour in September and is currently on a run for her shows in Europe and Australia.