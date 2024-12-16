Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky welcome ‘new member’ to family

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have welcomed a heartwarming new addition to their family—a gorgeous German Shepherd puppy!

The Spanish actress, shared the exciting news on Instagram, posting a series of photos featuring the adorable pup.

In the snapshots, the mother of three is seen cuddling up with the newest family member, whose floppy ears and striking resemblance to a wolf quickly captured fans’ hearts.

“Our new member of the family, a beautiful German Shepherd,” Elsa wrote in the caption, sparking an outpouring of admiration from followers.

Comments poured in, with fans gushing over the pup’s charm. “Omg, those floppy ears!” one wrote, while another added, “Wow, looks like a wolf.”

The Hemsworth-Pataky household just got a little fluffier, and fans couldn’t be more thrilled!

“Oh my goshhh so fluffy!” one fan exclaimed, while another added, “Wow, looks like a wolf.”

However, some followers questioned Elsa’s choice to get the dog from a breeder rather than adopting.

“What rescue was he adopted from? Surely you wouldn’t have purchased from a breeder!” one commenter remarked, while another emphasized, “Dog lovers make it our business to spread the word of the RIGHT thing to do. Adopt, Always!!!”

Not everyone agreed with the criticism, though. Fans quickly jumped to Elsa’s defense. “Really? Like it’s any of your business…ffs,” one wrote, while another added, “Stop being a Karen, serious who gives a f***.”

Others defended the decision to use ethical breeders, with one fan commenting, “Nothing wrong with ethical breeders.”