Prince William reveals ‘very difficult’ discussion he had with children

Prince William, who is a doting father to his three children with Kate Middleton, shared a very important conversation he had with Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, Prince Louis, 6

In a newly released video, the Prince of Wales William found himself letting loose as he enjoyed a candid interaction to promote his upcoming documentary, The Earthshot Report.

The future King of England was joined by British actress Hannah Waddingham at Alexandra Palace for a friendly game of darts while also discussing the real reason why he started his ambitious plan to protect the environment.

During the interaction, the Game of Thrones alum asked William about how he is imparting those values to his children.

“I was actually thinking about our little ones,” Hannah began. “ I’ve got a little person a and you’ve got three little people,” referring to what conversations look like surrounding the pressing issue.

“I talk to my children all the time about it,” he shared. “It’s important that they see, touch, feel, and experience nature. It’s very hard for anyone to understand what’s the point of protecting it if you’ve never used it.”

Prince William’s new documentary is slated to release on Sunday, December 15th, 2024.