King Charles opens up about ‘sanctuary’—It’s not what you’d expect

King Charles has offered a rare glimpse into his beloved Highgrove estate as he embraced the festive spirit ahead of Christmas.

The 76-year-old monarch hosted his annual ‘Crafts at Christmas’ celebration on Friday at the Gloucestershire residence, where he got hands-on decorating a tree in the Orchard Room.

The event highlighted the impressive works of tutors and students from The King’s Foundation, with displays of painting, millinery, and embroidery.

However, amid the festive cheer, Charles made a poignant admission regarding the “timeless skills” on display, expressing concern for the preservation of traditional crafts and reaffirming his commitment to safeguarding these artistic practices for future generations.

Highgrove, which spans 900 acres of organic land, holds deep personal meaning for the King.

Royal biographer Robert Hardman shared with HELLO! that Charles has always retreated to his private chapel on the estate to gather his thoughts, whether in good times or bad.

The Georgian residence, which Charles purchased in 1980 and once shared with Princess Diana and their sons, Princes William and Harry, is not only a home but also a testament to his commitment to sustainability.

The property features a farm that the King renovated to produce locally sourced, organic food.

The gardens, which Charles personally nurtured during his time as Prince of Wales, have become famous for their beauty and are opened to the public annually.

Reflecting on the estate’s role in his life, Charles once told Hardman, “The great thing is that it is somewhere where nobody can get me.

Anywhere in the house, there is always a telephone, or somebody can always come. It is very important to have somewhere just to allow a moment.”