LHC upholds detention of fashionista and co-accused in May 9 protests

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has announced its decision to dismiss the pleas filed against the detention of Khadija Shah and several other suspects who were involved in the violent protests against the unlawful arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan that took place on May 9.

A two-judge bench, consisting of Justice Ali Baqir Najafi and Justice Amjad Rafiq, issued a comprehensive 26-page written verdict, upholding the legality of the detention of Shah, Huma Saeed, Rizwan Zia, and Zubair Malik.

According to the court document, the detention of the aforementioned individuals cannot be declared illegal at this stage. The police promptly registered a case and initiated investigations into the matter, resulting in the identification of all individuals involved, in accordance with the law.

Protesters stormed military buildings, ransacked the residence of a top army general in Lahore, and set ablaze state buildings and assets in other places following Khan’s arrest in a land fraud probe.

The corruption investigations against Khan are two of more than 100 cases registered against him since his ouster in April of last year in a contentious no-confidence vote.

In most of the cases, Khan faces being barred from holding public office if convicted, with an election scheduled for November.

He has not slowed his campaign against the ouster even after being wounded in a November attack on his convoy as he led a protest march to Islamabad calling for snap general elections.