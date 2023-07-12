State Department rejects speculation of forcing Pakistan into US-China dilemma

ISLAMABAD: Washington has again reiterated its stance that Pakistan is not being coerced into choosing between the United States and China, emphasising that the relations between the two nations are built upon their longstanding people-to-people ties.

In a news briefing on Wednesday, Matthew Miller, a spokesperson of the State Department, addressed a statement made by deputy foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar in which she had expressed Pakistan’s reluctance to engage in the escalating global rivalry between the US and China.

Dispelling any notions of undue pressure, Miller responded: “No, the United States does not ask Pakistan or any other country to choose between the United States and the PRC [People’s Republic of China] or to choose between the United States and any other country.”

He further elaborated on the nature of bilateral relations, highlighting the importance of people-to-people connections. He also emphasised Washington’s commitment to nurturing this partnership and expanding economic ties with Pakistan.

“Our economic cooperation with Pakistan reflects our vision for the region as one comprised of independent, strong, and prosperous nations. Our relationships are based on a spirit of respect and partnership,” said the spokesperson.

Since its arrival in April of last year, the government of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance has struggled to pivot away from a single-issue transactional relationship with the US.

“Our relationship with the United States has been coloured too much by the geopolitical context in our region, and particularly by the events and circumstances in Afghanistan,” Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari told reporters at the United Nations during his first visit to the US as foreign minister in May last.

In his briefing, Miller also addressed the staff-level agreement between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which concluded with a $3 billion bailout package for Pakistan.

While not explicitly confirming Washington’s role in assisting Pakistan in securing the deal, the official expressed solidarity with the people of Pakistan during these challenging times.

Acknowledging the progress made between Pakistan and the lender, the spokesperson said: “We welcome the progress that has been made between the IMF and Pakistan in having reached a staff-level agreement,” further vowing unwavering support for Islamabad’s economic success.

The US intends to maintain its engagement with Pakistan through technical collaborations and strengthen trade and investment ties, which are considered priorities in the bilateral relationship.

The spokesperson emphasised that Pakistan still faces considerable work ahead to achieve long-term sustainable economic recovery and prosperity. However, the US government reassured its commitment to standing by Pakistan throughout this process.

— With additional input from Reuters