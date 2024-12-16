Katy Perry joins Meghan Trainor to celebrate Nicole Scherzinger’s success

Katy Perry and Meghan Trainor both pop icons were all smiles as they showered their support to close pal Nicole Scherzinger backstage after her latest Sunset Boulevard performance on Broadway.

The two superstars joined Nicole for a well-deserved celebration as they praised the dancer’s immense talent and the incredible performance.

The former Pussycat Dolls singer has been starred in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s fresh version of Sunset Boulevard on Broadway as the show quickly started getting amazing reviews and remarks.

Fans went insane as they seeing her favourite star Nicole covered in fake blood. She was joined by singers Katy and Meghan, posing adorably together for phots at The St. James Theatre.

Katy Perry looked really astonishing in white vest top paired up with black leggings, while Meghan Trainor wore all-black outfit and added a stylish Louis Vuitton scarf.