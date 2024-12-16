Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain dies at 73 in San Francisco

Legendary tabla maestro Zakir Hussain has passed away at the age of 73. His family confirmed on Monday that he died in a hospital in San Francisco due to heart-related complications.

Hussain was hospitalized for two weeks, with his condition deteriorating enough to require ICU care. Born on March 5, 1951, he was regarded as one of the greatest tabla players of his generation, following in the footsteps of his father, the legendary Ustad Allah Rakha.

Over a career spanning six decades, Hussain collaborated with numerous renowned artists from India and abroad. Known for blending traditional Indian music with global genres, his contributions elevated the tabla to international prominence.

Just two months ago, Hussain posted a video on Instagram showing the autumnal beauty of the United States, where he had been spending time. He captioned the clip, “Just sharing a wonder moment,” showcasing his joy in simple, everyday experiences.

News of his passing prompted an outpouring of grief from fans worldwide. Tributes flooded social media, with one follower commenting, “Rest in peace, Ustad ji,” and another writing, “Your skill and your work will be remembered for centuries.”

Hussain leaves behind an enduring legacy that shaped the world of music, both in India and globally.