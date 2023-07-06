Pakistan takes up desecration of Holy Quran with Swedish’s authorities: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has raised the issue of desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden with the Swedish Charge d’Affaires in Islamabad and talks are underway with the Swedish authorities in this regard.

This was stated by Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch while responding to questions at her weekly news briefing here in Islamabad on Thursday.

She said Pakistan and Sweden enjoy good diplomatic relations and the Swedish government has itself expressed concern over the despicable act of desecration of Holy Quran.

“We strongly condemn the despicable acts of public burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden and other countries in Europe. And we believe that such willful incitement to discrimination, hatred and violence cannot be justified under the guise of freedom of expression. The recurrence of such Islamophobic incidents call into serious question the legal framework which permits such hate-driven actions”, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch stated.

The FO Spokesperson said as a leading member of the OIC, Pakistan has called for an urgent debate on this important matter at the UN Human Rights Council. Pakistan also calls for credible and concrete measures to prevent the rising incidents of xenophobia, Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hatred.

Updating about the situation in the aftermath of Greece boat tragedy, the spokesperson said Greek authorities have completed 78 autopsies and DNA tests and fifteen more Pakistanis have been identified after this process.

Turning to prevailing situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch once again reiterated Pakistan’s call, urging India to desist from unilateral actions and use of force in the occupied territory.

She said as Muslims across the world celebrated Eidul Azha, Kashmiris in the occupied territory could not offer Eid prayers due to curfew and other restrictions. She urged India to release Kashmiri Hurriyet leaders incarcerating in jails on fabricated charges.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said July 8 marks the death anniversary of Burhan Muzaffar Wani, who is a symbol of Kashmiri youth’s resistance to India’s oppression.

To a question regarding Indian External Affairs Minister’s remarks about Pakistan, the Spokesperson said the issue of terrorism should not be used for diplomatic points scoring especially when there is irrefutable evidence of India’s own involvement in terror activities which Pakistan has submitted at the relevant fora.