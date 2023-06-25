Road accidents and traffic issues in Pakistan

Pakistan is a country that has been facing significant road accidents and traffic issues for many years. The country has one of the highest rates of road accidents in the world, with thousands of people losing their lives every year due to traffic accidents. The major causes of these accidents include reckless driving, poor road conditions, and inadequate traffic management.

Roads are crowded, drivers are often aggressive and poorly trained, and many vehicles, particularly large trucks and buses, are badly maintained. Donkeys, cattle, horse carts, and even the occasional camel, can pose roadside hazards in some areas.

Reckless driving is one of the leading causes of road accidents in Pakistan. Many drivers in the country are often seen driving at high speeds, dangerously overtaking other vehicles, and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The lack of awareness about traffic rules and regulations is also a significant factor contributing to these accidents. To address this issue, there is a need for strict enforcement of traffic laws and regulations, along with proper driver education and training.

Poor road conditions are another major cause of road accidents in Pakistan. Many roads in the country are poorly maintained, with potholes and cracks that make driving dangerous. Additionally, many roads lack proper lighting, making it difficult for drivers to see at night. The government needs to invest in the maintenance and improvement of the country’s road infrastructure to ensure that the roads are safe for drivers and pedestrians.

The roads need to be durable and strong for the smooth functioning of means of transportation, especially the delivery of food items and other essential goods in the country. However, the dilapidated condition of roads not only affects the means of transportation but also poses a serious danger to new drivers and their vehicles.

With the provision of the Internet, where the passion for sports has gained acceptance among people, the trend of speeding has also been seen in the taste of people. Racing is the only sport in which the driver rushes towards his destination for victory without caring about his life and the car, but in this game, there are safety measures for the life of the driver as well as for the car. But due to a lack of awareness among the public, they do wheelies and racing without fear of death and safety measures on the road where they pose a danger to other drivers and vehicles as well as pedestrians, and sometimes also cause death.

Although numerous issues cause traffic problems in Pakistan, some of them demand the utmost attention. In this respect, lack of road awareness, especially that of traffic rules, is considered the major cause behind road accidents. Construction of roads and men working on the roads in the daytime with improper safety measures and signs also cause accidents. Moreover, the absence of parking facilities, pedestrians and an increased number of vehicles are some other factors behind road accidents.

In Pakistan, heavy vehicles that help transport goods are often involved in accidents, especially due to overloading. To save money, drivers often overload goods on one vehicle, due to which most of the vehicles are found overloaded. Furthermore, overloaded vehicles on public highways within the city badly contribute towards increasing road wear and accidents.

It is essential to implement strict traffic laws and regulations, improve road infrastructure, and invest in better traffic management. By taking these measures, we can reduce the number of accidents on our roads and ensure that our roads are safe for all drivers and pedestrians.

Traffic rules are made for the safety of the drivers that need to be obeyed by every citizen and every road user. These rules are made after many tests in which the necessary instructions are kept under consideration for the safety of both the driver and the vehicle. Before a driver is issued a licence, traffic laws are taught and explained in classes. Unfortunately, in many countries, including Pakistan, driver’s licences are issued without classes and driving tests which makes the person himself or herself cause the death of others.

Inadequate traffic management is another issue that contributes to road accidents in Pakistan. Many intersections and roundabouts in the country lack proper traffic signals, which lead to confusion and chaos on the roads. There is also a lack of proper traffic police on the roads, which means that drivers can get away with breaking traffic rules without any consequences. To address this issue, there is a need for better traffic management and more traffic police on the roads.

While the mobile phone is a source of ease of communication with people, its misuse also causes death. According to a report, about 1.6 million accidents occur every year due to the use of mobile phones while driving. It is incumbent upon every driver to not use a mobile phone or call while driving, if there is an urgent need, he must make a call by parking his vehicle, which can save his life and other people’s lives.

In developed countries, motorcycles, cars, heavy vehicles or light vehicles, even cyclists are aware of the safety measures that they can take to protect their life, but like many developing countries, safety in Pakistan is also lacking. Measures are not taken into account, such as avoiding the use of helmets for cyclists and motorcyclists, not using seat belts, not installing an Anti-Lock Braking System and Air Bags in the vehicle, not using vehicle signals while taking hours, parking the vehicle wrongly, avoiding using proper speed, not keeping an eye on the speedometer, indiscriminate use of AC and heater in the vehicle. These are the mistakes that drivers often commit and these can be prevented and reduced by safety measures.

Keeping in mind the growing population, there is a need to continuously improve the road infrastructure- ;icences for rickshaw drivers should be declared essential, different simulators should be used for driver training and during this time they must also informed about different strategies to avoid accidents. Such vehicles should be imported as have Airbags and Anti-Lock Braking Systems with installation facilities. An automatic camera system should be installed at signals and a heavy fine should be imposed for violating them. Public travel on public transport should be encouraged and it should be made safe, and travel permits should be given only to those vehicles that are in good condition. In addition, an emergency call centre should be created for vehicles racing on public transport where people can be informed about travel precautions and get immediate help. Action should be taken. Moreover, there is a need to renew the fog line on highways every year to reduce traffic accidents due to fog.

Road accidents and traffic issues continue to be a significant problem in Pakistan. To address this issue, it is essential to implement strict traffic laws and regulations, improve road infrastructure, and invest in better traffic management. By taking these measures, we can reduce the number of accidents on our roads and ensure that our roads are safe for all drivers and pedestrians.