India’s stance on upcoming national election of Bangladesh

The importance of the current administration of Bangladesh in the current geopolitical context has been highlighted in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington. Last month, Modi went as the invited head of state to the G-7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan. It was then that South Block had planned to raise the issue of Bangladesh. But due to lack of time it was not possible.

New Delhi wants to tell Washington that the importance of Bangladesh in the Indo-Pacific region is considerable. It is not advisable to do anything there now, so that a positive message goes to the fundamentalists, fanatics, and terrorists in that country. The Hasina government recently announced a 15-point outline around the Indo-Pacific region. It has been said to build a liberal, peaceful, secure and inclusive system for the prosperity of the region in line with India’s position. According to sources, New Delhi also wants to tell Washington that nothing should be done in that country, so that the Awami League government leans towards China.

A day after the USA threatened to impose restrictions on nationals of Bangladesh who are connected to electoral fraud, Bangladesh has pledged genuine measures to ensure free and fair elections. India, which is close to both the USA (its strategic ally) and Bangladesh (the most reliable friend in South Asia), has played a crucial role by encouraging moderation on both sides.

What is India’s desire for the elections in Bangladesh? Delhi has always had Dhaka’s best interests in mind because India played a significant role in the creation of this 72-year-old country. However, there’s more. A happy, healthy neighbour is a wise purchase.

Given that Bangladesh, a neighbor, is its closest and most dependable ally, India has given this visa policy great consideration. India has been closely monitoring how the US decision has been received and any potential political fallout in the friendly neighbouring nation.

Bangladesh’s stability and prosperity are important to India. The recent articles and reports by Indian writers and news outlets clearly indicate India’s growing concern over the US visa policy. Though the Indian authorities haven’t formally clarified their stance on the issue, Indian analysts, journalists and civil society have delivered their concern against US’s meddling in Bangladesh. The subtle statements of Indian media outlets indicate that India will negotiate with the USA in favour of their trusted neighbor Bangladesh and its ruling government.

Bangladesh is significant to India for a variety of reasons. Connectivity between India’s mainland and the important northeast, which is a component of India’s “Look East” Policy, may be at the top of the list.

The Chicken’s Neck, a slender stretch of land that has long been a significant security concern, served as the only link between the northeast and India’s mainland. A sizable portion of the nation gets severed when the chicken’s neck is snapped. Due to the several agreements that India and Bangladesh have made, Bengal and Tripura can now be connected by sending products and people over land from India to Bangladesh. India is now considerably better connected to the northeast than it was previously thanks to the opening of Chittagong port to Indian vessels, which will facilitate the delivery of products.

The prevention of Bangladesh serving as a haven for its militants is another step in maintaining the northeast’s security. Sheikh Hasina has performed admirably, driving northeastern terrorists out of Bangladesh and even turning over ULFA militant Anup Chetia to India, who was formerly feared.

The other major security concern for India is that Bangladesh not become the epicentre of Islamic terrorism in the southeast, which appeared possible in the early 2000s when Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh, or the JMB, ruled and its leaders like Bangla Bhai terrorized both India and Bangladesh. India’s involvement in Islamic terrorism began in Bangladesh.

Sheikh Hasina was the one who actively clamped down on organizations like the JMB that had free reign during Begum Khaleda Zia’s prior administration of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

The connections between India, Bangladesh and China are intertwined. Bangladesh should not be included in China’s “String of Pearls” plot to encircle India with the help of its neighbours. Sri Lanka, Nepal, the Maldives, Myanmar, and even the Seychelles have all followed this pattern.

Despite accepting the Rohingya refugees, Sheikh Hasina has received criticism from the western media both during this election and in the past for alleged human rights breaches. Analysts in India believe this is a plot by the West to put pressure on Hasina.

However, geography is not everything. Industry is another thing. The Indian industry is seriously interested in investing in Bangladesh given its GDP and economic growth. The country has had an economic resurgence under Sheikh Hasina, which the business community expects will last.

