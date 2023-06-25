Sign in
Epaper_23-06-25 ISB
Must Read
AC acquits Nawaz Sharif in plots’ allotment reference
LAHORE: An accountability court on Saturday acquitted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the plots' allotment reference. The accountability court conducted hearing of the case...