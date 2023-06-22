Prime suspect in Karachi workers’ lynching case arrested

KARACHI: Karachi police made a significant breakthrough on Thursday by apprehending the prime suspect in the case of the lynching of telecom workers in the Machar Colony neighbourhood.

The incident, which occurred last year, involved a mob attacking and ultimately killing two individuals who were later identified as employees of a telecom company.

The Keamari police officials successfully captured Moulvi Khalil, the prime suspect believed to be directly involved in the brutal killings of the telecom employees. The police confirmed that over 40 individuals have already been arrested in connection with the same case.

According to law enforcement authorities, the identification of eight suspects was made possible through available video footage of the lynching incident. The police have gathered names, addresses, and other pertinent information regarding these eight suspects, all of whom were involved in hurling stones at the victims.

Earlier, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Kemari had stated that Machar Colony, a disadvantaged area of the city, witnessed the tragic event. The mob, fueled by rumours of dacoits intending to kidnap children, targeted the telecom company employees. The situation escalated when the enraged mob also turned on the policemen who intervened in an attempt to protect lives.

Eyewitnesses have reported that panic gripped the area while security was being provided to anti-polio teams. As tensions escalated, the mob unleashed their aggression on the telecom company employees and the police officers who had intervened.