PIA offers 10pc discount on domestic flights for Eid ul-Adha

By Staff Report
PIA Pakistan International Airlines Boeing 777-200 wide body airplane with two GE90 engines and registration AP-BHX landing at London Heathrow International Airport in England, UK. PIA PK is the national flag carrier of Pakistan. The airline connects London to Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore. (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

KARACHI: The national carrier has announced a significant discount on domestic flights in celebration of Eid ul-Adha.

Passengers will be able to enjoy a 10 percent discount on all Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) domestic flights during the Eid holidays from June 30 to July 1.

According to a spokesperson from PIA, discounted tickets can be obtained immediately.

Meanwhile, a massive raid took place at Lahore airport recently. Details regarding the raid, such as the purpose and specific outcomes, have not been disclosed at this time. Authorities are expected to release further information as the investigation progresses.

The federal government has officially declared the Eid-ul-Adha holidays, which will be observed from June 29 to July 1. The Cabinet Division issued a notification confirming the public holidays for this festive occasion.

The prime minister granted approval for these holidays to allow citizens to celebrate Eid ul Azha with their families and loved ones.

