NATIONAL

LHC disposes of Elahi’s pleas for protective bail

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) concluded the proceedings on Thursday regarding the pleas filed by former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi seeking protective bail in two separate cases.

The pleas were ultimately withdrawn due to the absence of Pervaiz Elahi’s senior lawyer.

During the hearing presided over by LHC judge Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq, it was stated that if the senior lawyer failed to appear, both pleas would be dismissed as inadmissible.

Subsequently, the court disposed of both pleas as they were withdrawn following the non-appearance of Pervaiz Elahi’s senior lawyer.

These pleas were initially filed by Pervaiz Elahi in an effort to prevent his arrest in other ongoing cases.

