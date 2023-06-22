Sharif in Paris to participate in financing summit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is currently on a two-day official visit to France, where he is representing Pakistan at the New Global Financing Pact Summit in Paris.

The summit, which began today, aims to bring together more than fifty countries to discuss and shape a new global architecture that can effectively address the challenges of financing sustainable development, environmental concerns, energy transition, and the climate change agenda.

Prime Minister Sharif, in his capacity as a leading stakeholder of the G-77 and the head of one of the largest developing countries most affected by climate change, will deliver a keynote address at the summit.

He will present Pakistan’s perspective on various crucial matters and put forward proposals for the reform of International Financial Institutions.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will discuss climate finance, green infrastructure, the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and potential solutions to the issue of debt.

Apart from his participation in the summit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to engage in bilateral meetings with other world leaders on the sidelines of the event.

These meetings will provide an opportunity to strengthen diplomatic ties, discuss mutual interests, and explore avenues for cooperation between Pakistan and other nations.

The presence of Sharif at the New Global Financing Pact Summit highlights Pakistan’s commitment to addressing global challenges and its active role in promoting sustainable development, observers said.