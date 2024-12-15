Protest held outside Dallas jail demanding release of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui

DALLAS, USA: A large demonstration was held in front of FMC Carswell jail in Dallas, where Dr. Aafia Siddiqui is detained. Protesters called for her immediate release, urging outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden to grant her a pardon on humanitarian grounds.

They described Dr. Siddiqui as an innocent victim of the “war on terror” and demanded that justice be served.

Senator Muhammad Talha, a member of a visiting delegation, spoke exclusively to The Media Line from Dallas, terming their meeting with Dr. Siddiqui as “encouraging.” He expressed hope that President Biden might prioritize her case among over 60 pending pardon requests. “There comes a time when an outgoing president pardons many individuals,” Senator Talha remarked, emphasizing optimism for her release.

The delegation reportedly held meetings with U.S. senators, high-ranking State Department officials, and local community leaders. They also collaborated with the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA), a national grassroots organization supporting Muslim communities across North America. ICNA’s Dallas chapter has been instrumental in advocating for Dr. Siddiqui’s release.

Dr. Siddiqui, who has served 16 years in prison, conveyed her deep longing for her family during the meeting. “She has already served far beyond the typical 10-year sentence for attempted murder in the U.S. Her greatest desire is to reunite with her children and family,” Senator Talha stated.

The senator stressed the global implications of her release, particularly for the Muslim community, highlighting that her freedom would symbolize America’s commitment to justice and compassion. “God willing, Dr. Aafia will be released soon and return to Pakistan to live a life of dignity and respect with her children,” he said.