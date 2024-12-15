HEADLINES

PTI’s Saif vows to seek justice for martyrs’ blood in Peshawar rally

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Dr. Saif has demanded that the “illegitimate government” clarify why shots were fired during the November 26 incident.

In a statement, Dr. Saif announced prayer ceremonies in honor of the martyrs of D-Chowk, with the central event scheduled at Bagh-e-Naran in Hayatabad, Peshawar, on Sunday.

He vowed to pursue justice for the martyrs, pledging accountability for every drop of blood shed. “The sacrifices of unarmed workers will not go in vain,” Dr. Saif asserted.

The information adviser sharply criticized the Sharif family, accusing them of a longstanding history of shedding innocent blood in the pursuit of political power. He referenced the Model Town tragedy, where pregnant women were directly targeted, alleging that such actions have been part of their strategy to maintain control.

Dr. Saif concluded by stating that the sacrifices of the martyrs would help restore constitutional law in the country.

