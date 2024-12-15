Sanaullah lauds Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, criticizes divisive politics

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Sunday criticized divisive political practices, emphasizing the need for service-oriented politics to guide Pakistan’s progress.

Speaking at a public address in Islamabad, he remarked, “Pakistan has no room for chaos-driven politics. The people of Punjab stand with the politics of service and progress.”

Rana Sanaullah highlighted the transformation of Faisalabad under Mian Shehbaz Sharif’s tenure as Punjab Chief Minister, describing the shift from “a large village” to a modernized city. “Shehbaz Sharif’s vision and tireless efforts elevated Faisalabad to its current status,” he stated.

In a pointed critique of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Rana said their downfall began due to self-inflicted social media narratives. “PTI’s reliance on social media tactics backfired, leading to their failure,” he added. He also called out misleading propaganda, citing examples such as the misrepresentation of ambulances carrying Palestinian martyrs.

The minister commended Maryam Nawaz Sharif for bringing a fresh approach to Pakistani politics, focusing on the welfare of the common man. “Maryam Nawaz has introduced a new dimension of public welfare in politics,” he remarked.

Responding to allegations regarding inflation and the economic crisis, Rana Sanaullah dismissed claims that the PML-N was responsible. “We are not to blame for the current economic challenges,” he asserted, while highlighting the party’s past achievements, including ending load-shedding and combating terrorism under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership.

Rana Sanaullah concluded by affirming the party’s commitment to service-oriented governance. “The future of Pakistan lies in politics of public service, not chaos,” he stated, adding that Shehbaz Sharif’s dedication and efforts have played a pivotal role in the nation’s development.