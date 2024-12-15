Saudi Arabia’s KS relief unveils food aid programme for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, has praised Saudi Arabia’s steadfast humanitarian contributions to Pakistan at the launch of a key food security initiative for 2024-2025.

Speaking at the event hosted by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) at the Saudi Embassy, the minister extended heartfelt thanks to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their unwavering dedication to humanitarian causes.

He lauded KSrelief’s work as a “shining example of Islamic values,” providing essential support to vulnerable communities across Pakistan.

The initiative, in partnership with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), and other key organizations, will distribute 147,500 food packages from December 2024 to November 2025.

Each 95-kg package, including flour, cooking oil, sugar, and pulses, is designed to sustain a family for one month, benefiting over 1 million people across all provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, reiterated the Kingdom’s continued support for Pakistan. “It is my pleasure to hand over these food packages as a gift to the brotherly people of Pakistan. This initiative reflects Saudi Arabia’s commitment to addressing global food insecurity,” he remarked.

Rana Tanveer emphasized that KSrelief’s project aligns with Pakistan’s efforts to combat poverty and malnutrition, strengthening the historic ties between the two countries. He also assured Saudi officials of Pakistan’s full cooperation to ensure the efficient and transparent distribution of aid.

This initiative not only addresses immediate food security challenges but also contributes to the long-term well-being and stability of Pakistan’s underprivileged communities. The event concluded with a reaffirmation of the strong and enduring friendship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.