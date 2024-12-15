JI urges govt to pass on benefits of IPP contract cancellations

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Amir Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has urged the government to ensure that the benefits from cancelled Independent Power Producers (IPP) contracts are passed on to the public.

He warned that failing to provide tangible relief would lead to renewed protests and a vigorous movement.

In a statement, Hafiz Naeem stressed that protesting is a fundamental right of all political parties, asserting that suppressing public opinion would never lead Pakistan in the right direction.

He criticized the current political approach, which he described as “recovery under the guise of principled politics,” and condemned the practice of preventing elected representatives from taking office, calling it an affront to democracy and the will of the people.

Rehman reaffirmed JI’s firm stance on the cancellation of what he referred to as “tyrannical and public-opposing IPP agreements,” emphasizing that the government should be held accountable. “Jamaat-e-Islami is closely following up on these agreements with the government,” he said.

He also highlighted that JI’s credibility has strengthened due to its consistent advocacy for justice, democracy, and constitutional supremacy. “Today, Jamaat-e-Islami is the effective and strong voice of the people,” Rehman concluded.