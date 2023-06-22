Govt allocates Rs548 million for Cyber Security for Digital Pakistan

Islamabad: The federal government has allocated Rs548 billion for Cyber Security for Digital Pakistan project.

Document states that the government has allocated Rs6 billion for 32 ongoing and new projects of Information Technology including Cyber Security for Digital Pakistan project.

Sources said that foreign heckers are making over 100,000 hacking attempts on government websites on a daily basis and recently, hacking made an attempt to breach the system of National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (NIFT), a department responsible for clearing all cheques across Pakistan.

It is pertinent to note that hackers had also hacked the website of two major departments including SECP and FBR.

Even, hackers had uploaded the confidential data of CEO as well as directors subsequently, SECP had removed all the publicly available information from the website.

The government in the Economic Survey of Pakistan also mentioned that the enhancement of cybersecurity and data protection measures, establishment of special technology zones, the expansion of broadband and 5G networks, the promotion of ecommerce and e-governance platforms and the facilitation of foreign investment and collaboration shall surely boost the IT industry in the coming years.

The Economic Survey also states that PTA has also released the National Telecom Cyber Security Framework in 2022 to define obligations for auditors and PTA licensees to perform gap assessment considering PTA’s Cyber Security Regulations.

The framework is a milestone towards improving the security landscape of the telecom industry in Pakistan and enabling organizations to better manage and control cyber security risks.

In addition, the Ministry of IT had also held a second nationwide Digital Pakistan Cyber Security Hackathon 2022 in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta to enhance awareness about cybersecurity, Survey added.