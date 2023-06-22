PM calls for fair, judicious distribution of resources to ensure peace, harmony

Meets UN General Secretary, discusses challenges of climate change faced by Pakistan

Holds meetings with John Kerry, Prince Muhammad bin Salman, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi

PARIS: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday called on the international community to come up with a plan for fair, equitable and judicious distribution of resources to ensure sustainable peace and harmony in the world.

Speaking here at the summit for a “New Global Financing Pact”, he said North had made progress and they would look forward to implementing its experiences in Pakistan, for providing jobs and livelihoods and for promoting industry and agriculture by learning from its model of success.

“It must be remembered that if South is in trouble the world can’t move ahead. We are like one body and if one limb of the body is in trouble it is painful for the rest of the body as well.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the round table discussion "Innovating with instruments and financing to address new vulnerabilities" at Summit for New Global Financing Pact being held in Paris, France.

The prime minister said last year, Pakistan faced devastating floods due to climate change and in those floods 33 million people were affected, millions of acres of standing crops were washed away, 1700 people including children died and half a million animals were drowned.

Two million houses were either completely demolished or partially damaged, he said, adding the people of Pakistan bravely faced the devastating impacts of the floods.

He said his government had to spend hundreds of millions of dollars from its own scarce resources to give financial assistance to the flood affectees all over the country.

“We are very grateful to friendly countries across the globe for the valuable and timely contribution,” he added.

وزیرِ اعظم محمد شہباز شریف کا دورۂ فرانس

وزیراعظم شہباز شریف کی نیو گلوبل فائنانسگ پیکٹ سمٹ کی افتتاحی تقریب میں شرکت کے لئے برونیاغ پیلس آمد

وزیرِ اعظم محمد شہباز شریف کا دورۂ فرانس

وزیراعظم شہباز شریف کی نیو گلوبل فائنانسگ پیکٹ سمٹ کی افتتاحی تقریب میں شرکت کے لئے برونیاغ پیلس آمد

فرانسیسی وزیر برائے یورپ اور خارجہ امور کیتھرین کولونا نے وزیراعظم کو خوش آمدید کہا۔

He said the international financial institutions agreed to give loans for help of millions of people, but it would have burdened Pakistan, further exacerbating the already precarious financial situation.

Shehbaz Sharif said he took the United Nations Secretary General to the flood affected areas where city after city was sunk. Thousands of women gave birth to children in the camps set up for the flood affectees, he recalled, adding in far flung areas, the government had to provide food, medicine, water and education at temporary camps.

He said the people of Pakistan faced crises and problems in the past courageously and they would also overcome the adverse effects of the floods.

He urged the world to come forward to generously provide opportunity and assistance through a mechanism which satisfied the most vulnerable having bare minimum. “It will create harmony in terms of economic justice and fairness. It is never too late to say no to injustice.”

He appreciated French President Emmanuel Macron for organizing the summit to discuss the very important subject related to financing issues of humanity.

President Macron lauded for convening NGFP Summit

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the New Global Financing Pact Summit being held in Paris, France.

The Prime Minister appreciated President Macron for convening the New Global Financing Pact Summit. He also thanked the French President for inviting him to the Summit and for his warm hospitality.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif with French President Emannuel Macron

Speaking on this occasion, Shehbaz Sharif hailed the French President’s bold step towards a system, based on financial justice with developing countries. He said the developing countries are facing problems of non-availability of resources, burden of interest for debt payments and slow development.

The Prime Minister said under the new Global Financing Pact, help of the indebted developing countries is the need of the hour so that the people of these countries can get relief. He said devastating effects of climate change have added the hardship to already troubled developing countries. Shehbaz Sharif praised the French President saying that he made a significant effort to create global consensus on an important issue.

On this occasion, the French President thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for attending the New Global Financing Pact Summit. During the meeting, the two leaders also agreed to remain engaged on issues of mutual interest.

PM discusses climate change challenges with UN Secretary General

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the Summit for New Global Financing Pact here and discussed the challenges of climate change being faced by the world, especially Pakistan.

وزیراعظم شہبازشریف کی اقوام متحدہ کے سیکریٹری جنرل انتونیو گوتیرس سے ملاقات۔ موسمیاتی تبدیلیوں سے ترقی پزیر ممالک پر معاشی دباﺅ مزید بڑھا گیا ہے لہذا ترقی پزیر ممالک کے ساتھ عالمی مالیاتی وسائل کی تقسیم میں بھی منصفانہ رویہ درکار ہے۔

وزیراعظم شہباز شریف کی اقوام متحدہ کے…

وزیراعظم شہباز شریف کی اقوام متحدہ کے… pic.twitter.com/2iT6LcXAry — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) June 22, 2023

The prime minister warmly welcomed the UN Secretary General and expressed his best wishes for him. In response the Secretary General also expressed goodwill to PM Sharif.

Shehbaz Sharif told the UN Secretary General that he considered him the benefactor of Pakistan as “we cannot forget your help during the last year’s floods”.

He said the UN Secretary General himself was a witness to the devastation caused by the climate change in the country.

The prime minister also informed the UN Secretary General about the measures taken by the government for rehabilitation and reconstruction of the flood-hit areas.

“Reconstruction of the infrastructure affected by the floods and rehabilitation of the flood affected people is the government’s top priority,” he added.

He said due to the climate changes, financial burden on the developing countries had been increased manifold as they were facing new challenges to raise the economic growth and maintain fiscal balances.

PM Shehbaz called for utilizing the Loss and Damage Fund to provide financial assistance to the developing countries.

The summit in Paris for the New Global Financing Pact was a good start in the right direction, he added.

He said along with climate justice, a fair attitude was also required in the distribution of global financial resources with developing countries.

The UN Secretary General appreciated the commitment of the prime minister and his government for the rehabilitation of the flood victims.

PM seeks resources’ mobilisation under Loss and Damage Fund in meeting with John Kerry

On the othe r hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the realisation of the pledges for resources’ mobilisation under the Loss and Damage Fund established at COP 27 was of the utmost importance.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met U.S Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry on the sidelines of Summit on a New Financing Pact being held in Paris, France.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Special US Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, on the sidelines of New Global Financing Pact Summit here, said being a common problem, the environmental issues required a joint strategy and efforts.

Both the leaders expressed good wishes for each other.

The prime minister appreciated John Kerry and the United States Administration for their priorities on the environment-related issues. The first-ever appointment of John Kerry as Special Presidential Envoy for Climate also manifested the realisation of the importance of the issue.

John Kerry endorsed the prime minister’s viewpoint of threats posed by the climate change to the developing world.

Both the leaders agreed to keep up the contacts and consultation to carry out joint efforts for the purpose.

PM meets Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Muhammad bin Salman here on the sidelines of the Summit for New Global Financing Pact.

وزیرِ اعظم محمد شہباز شریف کا دورۂ فرانس۔

وزیراعظم کی سعودی عرب کے وزیراعظم اور ولی عہد شہزادہ محمد بن سلمان سے ملاقات۔

وزیرِ اعظم محمد شہباز شریف کا دورۂ فرانس۔

وزیراعظم کی سعودی عرب کے وزیراعظم اور ولی عہد شہزادہ محمد بن سلمان سے ملاقات۔

دونوں راہنماؤں نے باہمی دلچسپی کے امور پر تبادلہ خیال کیا اور دوطرفہ تعاون کے فروغ کے لئے اشتراکی عمل مزید بڑھانے پر اتفاق کیا۔

Besides discussing matters relating to mutual interests, the two leaders agreed to further expand the shared actions to promote bilateral cooperation in diverse areas.

Prime Minister Sharif expressed his best wishes to the Saudi Crown Prince.

Prince Muhammad bin Salman also expressed his goodwill for the Pakistani government and its people.

Pakistan, Egypt agree to strengthen cooperation in multiple fields

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi here wherein the two leaders agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in multiple fields.

The meeting was held here on the sidelines of the New Global Financing Pact Summit being hosted by France.

وزیراعظم شہبازشریف کی مصرکے صدر عبدالفتاح السیسی سے ملاقات- دونوں راہنماﺅں نے نئے عالمی مالیاتی معاہدے کے سربراہی اجلاس کے موقع پر ملاقات کی۔ وزیراعظم نے کوپ27 کے شرم الشیخ میں ہونے والے اجلاس میں لاس اینڈ ڈیمیج فنڈ کو اہم پیش رفت قرار دیا۔

The prime minister, along with a delegation, is on an official visit here to attend the Summit on the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

The prime minister said that the establishment of Loss and Damage Fund at COP27 held in Sharm El-Sheikh was an important development.

He said the Loss and Damage Fund had laid the basis for an important milestone at the global level.

The prime minister said that the resolve shown at Sharm El-Sheikh was moving forward gradually.

The two leaders resolved to promote and further strengthen the bilateral relations.

They also agreed to keep up the bilateral contacts on regional as well as international affairs.