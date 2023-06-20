Sharif calls for national unity and development efforts

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif delivered a speech on Tuesday, emphasizing the need for unity among the nation and political parties to overcome the ongoing crisis and lead Pakistan towards a path of progress.

During the inauguration ceremony of Margalla Avenue, the prime minister expressed his belief that the dream of a prosperous and developed Pakistan could only be achieved by setting aside differences, abandoning conspiracies, and upholding the rule of law.

He acknowledged Pakistan’s abundant natural resources and highlighted the importance of harnessing the nation’s talented minds and skilled workforce. He emphasized that the key ingredient lacking was the collective will to act, and although the task was challenging, it was not insurmountable.

Sharif also acknowledged the delayed development projects in Islamabad and its surrounding areas due to the negligence of the previous government. He expressed his commitment to the well-being and prosperity of the people and assured that all necessary initiatives were being taken to address the existing deficiencies.

Reflecting on the previous year, the Prime Minister noted the devastating impact of natural calamities and political turmoil faced by the country. He condemned the conspiracies hatched by political opponents against Pakistan, which became evident on May 9.

He further commended the Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), former MP Hanif Abbasi, and their dedicated team for their diligent work in completing the long-awaited Margalla Avenue project.

Drawing inspiration from his recent visit to Baku, the Prime Minister praised the well-maintained roads, scenic landscapes, and meticulous gardening he observed there. He urged the Interior Minister, Rana Sanaullah Khan, to organize a visit for his team to Baku to gain firsthand experience and implement similar practices in Pakistan.

Sharif also highlighted the signing of a momentous Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the Chashma Nuclear Power Plant (C-5), worth $3.8 billion. He lauded China’s commitment to supporting Pakistan during challenging times and acknowledged the unwavering friendship of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE, who also stood by Pakistan during difficult periods.

Addressing allegations made by his political opponents regarding kickbacks in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, the Prime Minister challenged them to provide evidence before the courts.

He emphasized that the Chinese state-owned company had maintained the cost of the C-5 project as agreed upon in 2017-18 and had even provided a discount of Rs 30 billion upon his personal request.

The Prime Minister praised former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for launching 5,000 MW energy projects during a time of severe power outages in the country, highlighting his dedication to addressing Pakistan’s energy crisis.

Khan remarked on the importance of Margalla Avenue, which connects new sectors of Islamabad with GT-Road, and commended the Prime Minister for inaugurating the road. He also announced a historic Rs 20 billion package for the rural areas of the federal capital.

Abbasi, speaking at the event, expressed his admiration for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and emphasized their commitment to the welfare of the people. He praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s reputation for his efficiency and service to the nation.

Later, Prime Minister Sharif laid the foundation stone for the upgradation and rehabilitation project of Sikander e Azam Road. He directed the relevant authorities to ensure the timely completion of the 7.5-kilometre road, which would connect Haripur district with Khanpur Dam at a cost of Rs3.5 billion.