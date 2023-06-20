Alvi highlights economic diplomacy as key to trade boost

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi highlighted the importance of economic and trade diplomacy as a means to enhance Pakistan’s exports and address economic challenges.

During separate meetings with Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Denmark, Shoaib Sarwar, and High-Commissioner-designate to Rwanda, Naeem Ullah Khan, President Alvi discussed the potential for collaboration and bilateral ties.

In his discussion with Ambassador-designate Sarwar, the President urged a focus on economic diplomacy initiatives, particularly in the dairy, agriculture, and information technology sectors. He encouraged inviting Danish companies to invest in Pakistan and proposed partnerships in wind power and renewable energy.

President Alvi expressed confidence that recent ministerial exchanges would further strengthen the mutually beneficial relationship between the two countries.

Regarding High Commissioner-designate Khan’s appointment, President Alvi highlighted the significance of Pakistan’s bilateral ties with Rwanda and emphasized the potential for cooperation in agriculture, food security, and human resource development.

He encouraged the facilitation of importers and exporters and suggested exploring the Pakistani market for Rwandan businessmen.

Additionally, President Alvi called on the envoys to shed light on the human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by India, as well as the persecution of minorities, particularly Muslims and Christians.

The President’s meetings reflected the importance placed on economic diplomacy and the pursuit of mutually beneficial partnerships to enhance trade and address key sectors’ development in Pakistan.